Rune Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Rune has a total market cap of $932,892.91 and approximately $273.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $69.02 or 0.00173666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.39 or 0.07351087 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.