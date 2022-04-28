Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-$14.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.83 billion.Ryder System also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS.

NYSE:R traded up $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $70.93. The stock had a trading volume of 24,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.23. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after buying an additional 136,186 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

