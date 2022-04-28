Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ryohin Keikaku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of RYKKY stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.82. 99,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,961. Ryohin Keikaku has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates café and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

