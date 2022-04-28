Safe Market Cap Hits $869.84 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Safe has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for $41.75 or 0.00105580 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $869.84 million and approximately $655,679.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000715 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

