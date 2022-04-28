SafeBlast (BLAST) Market Cap Tops $1.33 Million

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $269,117.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,648.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.84 or 0.00781467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00197948 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022889 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars.

