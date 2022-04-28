Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $223.00 at KeyCorp

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $281.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.50.

Get Salesforce alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $174.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.67. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $167.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.45, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $526,746.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,268 shares of company stock valued at $34,015,048. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.