Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAND. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

