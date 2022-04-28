Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $54.34

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.34, but opened at $53.02. Sanofi shares last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 29,024 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($103.23) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

