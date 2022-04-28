Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $54.34

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.34, but opened at $53.02. Sanofi shares last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 29,024 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($103.23) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
