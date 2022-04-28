Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Acquired by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sapiens International worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 481.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at $249,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNS stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

