Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

STRC opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the first quarter worth about $237,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 760,346 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $22,602,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

