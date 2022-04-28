Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.15

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 5800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several brokerages have commented on SCFLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €9.00 ($9.68) to €8.00 ($8.60) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.06) to €6.00 ($6.45) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

