Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT Lowered to CHF 245 at Morgan Stanley

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from CHF 256 to CHF 245 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.38.

Shares of SHLAF opened at $190.20 on Monday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $190.20 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.48.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

