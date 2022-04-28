Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. Schlumberger has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

