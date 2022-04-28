Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Shares Up 0.7%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.60 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.62 ($0.31). 606,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,113,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.45 ($0.31).
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.79. The company has a market capitalization of £224.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.
About Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP)
Featured Articles
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.