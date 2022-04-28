Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,666 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Adobe by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $15.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $412.97. 88,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,878. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.81 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $440.58 and a 200-day moving average of $536.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

