Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 47,500 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vontier worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,347,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter worth approximately $50,673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vontier by 166.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,376,000 after buying an additional 1,458,612 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 7,133.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 998,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,562,000 after purchasing an additional 985,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 49.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,900,000 after purchasing an additional 617,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VNT stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 48,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

About Vontier (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.