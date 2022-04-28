Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for approximately 1.7% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.49% of First Horizon worth $44,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $17,206,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,746,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 741,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Horizon by 285.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 970,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 719,319 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 332,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,194,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

First Horizon Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.