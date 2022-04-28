Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of GFL Environmental worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.22. 105,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

