Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $443.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,360. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.93 and a 200-day moving average of $386.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.