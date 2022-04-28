Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 182.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $25,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 326,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,485,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 531,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 166,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,085,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 62,192 shares during the period.

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCEP. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($65.59) to €60.00 ($64.52) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

