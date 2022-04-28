Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 457,083 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,642 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.83. 68,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,002. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.43.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $14,184,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

