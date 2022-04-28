Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 17,225 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,225 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 2.7% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Equinix worth $69,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 36,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,609,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX stock traded up $39.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $757.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $726.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $759.44. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $662.26 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.63, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus cut their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $853.47.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

