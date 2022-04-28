Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 67,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,947 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 6.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 311.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,954. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

