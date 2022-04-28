Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,278 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.9% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $48,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $389.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.24. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.54 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

