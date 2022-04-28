Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 60000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a market capitalization of C$7.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGN)
