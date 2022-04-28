Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

STNG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.60. 73,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNG. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

