Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of SEA worth $119,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,456,202 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $325,767,000 after acquiring an additional 312,850 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SEA by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,274 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 99,730 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in SEA by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,583,447 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $354,232,000 after purchasing an additional 156,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. HSBC cut their target price on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.33.

SEA stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.39. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $80.88 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

