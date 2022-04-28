SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.50.
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $69.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.
In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
