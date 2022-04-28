SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $69.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

