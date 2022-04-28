Sensata Technologies Holding plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ST shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

