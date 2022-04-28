Sentinel Achieves Market Cap of $28.25 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $28.25 million and $389,747.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,762,384,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,410,505 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.