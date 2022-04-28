ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $570.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $623.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $676.23.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $466.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.03, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $539.66 and its 200 day moving average is $594.68. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after acquiring an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after acquiring an additional 106,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.