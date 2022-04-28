ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $660.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $660.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $623.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $676.43.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $466.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 409.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $539.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.68. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

