SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Down 10.2%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares were down 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 11,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 807,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62.
About SES AI (NYSE:SES)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SES AI (SES)
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.