SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Receives $11.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFL opened at $10.13 on Monday. SFL has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SFL will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

