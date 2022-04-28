Shadow Token (SHDW) Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Shadow Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Shadow Token has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shadow Token has a total market capitalization of $234,540.12 and $11.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.24 or 0.07378930 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00054223 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

