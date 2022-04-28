Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.15

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.15 and last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 13049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.59.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -237.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% in the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $260,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 50.0% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

