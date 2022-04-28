Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMED. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.88.

SMED opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $83.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

