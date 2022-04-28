Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.250-$9.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.25-$9.65 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,909. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

