Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-$9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.33. Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.250-$9.650 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.05.

SHW stock opened at $279.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.81.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

