Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $800.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,000.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHOP. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,107.85.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock opened at $416.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,061.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.63. Shopify has a 12 month low of $413.32 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Shopify shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Shopify by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 83,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Shopify by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.