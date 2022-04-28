Shopping (SPI) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.97 Million

Shopping (SPI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $8.65 or 0.00021816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $460,746.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.63 or 0.07376335 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00051198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 921,647 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

