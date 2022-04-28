Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Expands By 487.5%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 487.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.27.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bangkok Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Bangkok Bank Public (Get Rating)

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.