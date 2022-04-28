Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Declines By 98.5%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($36.96) to GBX 3,050 ($38.87) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.69) to GBX 2,935 ($37.41) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,225.60.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $41.45.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

