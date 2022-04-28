Short Interest in Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Rises By 880.0%

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 880.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Exeo Entertainment stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Exeo Entertainment has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.44.
Exeo Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
