Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Expands By 180.7%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,099,000 shares, a growth of 180.7% from the March 31st total of 1,104,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 202.5 days.

FBASF stock remained flat at $$1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fibra UNO in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

