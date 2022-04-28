Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Rises By 168.6%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,700 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the March 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LCCTF remained flat at $$3.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. L’Occitane International has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.20.
About L’Occitane International (Get Rating)
