Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Rises By 168.6%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,700 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the March 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCCTF remained flat at $$3.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. L’Occitane International has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Get L'Occitane International alerts:

About L’Occitane International (Get Rating)

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails various natural and organic ingredient-based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare, haircare, body and bath, makeup, floral water, beauty oils, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.