Short Interest in Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Decreases By 86.0%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDBKY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.68. 8,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,598. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3839 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Nedbank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

