Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Expands By 219.2%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 219.2% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IGI opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

