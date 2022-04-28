Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Expands By 219.2%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 219.2% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of IGI opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (Get Rating)
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
