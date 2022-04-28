Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shutterstock updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-$3.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.800 EPS.

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.84. 2,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,439. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $73.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 208,229 shares of company stock valued at $18,885,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 115.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

