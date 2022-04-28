Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.68

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.68 and last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 262620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.01.

SIEGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($151.61) to €129.00 ($138.71) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €22.60 ($24.30) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($161.29) to €175.00 ($188.17) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($231.18) to €207.00 ($222.58) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.6665 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

